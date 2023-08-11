City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $434.78

City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 434.78 ($5.56) and traded as low as GBX 380 ($4.86). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 389 ($4.97), with a volume of 15,815 shares changing hands.

City of London Investment Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 415.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 434.51. The company has a market capitalization of £201.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1,323.33 and a beta of 0.51.

City of London Investment Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a GBX 22 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%. This is a boost from City of London Investment Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. City of London Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11,000.00%.

About City of London Investment Group

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

