Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $61.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.16.

NYSE:NET opened at $63.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.52.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,952,190.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,938,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,566,661.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $202,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 160,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,828,597.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,952,190.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,938,954 shares in the company, valued at $125,566,661.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 610,897 shares of company stock worth $39,301,422 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

