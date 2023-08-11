Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,394 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 4.9% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,553 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 309,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 35,170 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 34,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.03. 13,585,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,861,246. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $189.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $46.53.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

