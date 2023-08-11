Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 1,244 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $45,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,007,000 after purchasing an additional 47,005 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.44. 5,779,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,841,701. The company has a market cap of $272.63 billion, a PE ratio of 88.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $84.52 and a one year high of $119.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 239.34%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.74.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

