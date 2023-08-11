Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 252 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Accenture were worth $30,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Accenture by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. Piper Sandler raised Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.20.

Accenture Stock Down 0.4 %

Accenture stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $309.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,479. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $327.93. The stock has a market cap of $205.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.