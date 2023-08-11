Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Oracle were worth $24,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.37.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.06. 5,263,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,443,338. The stock has a market cap of $306.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.44 and its 200 day moving average is $100.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

