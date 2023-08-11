Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 459 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $51,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $394.98. 1,433,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,854. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $405.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $372.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.78.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 399,783 shares of company stock worth $156,186,221 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

