Compass Point Lowers Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target to $20.00

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) had its target price lowered by Compass Point from $21.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the business services provider's stock. Compass Point's price objective points to a potential upside of 34.41% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Chardan Capital lowered Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.88. The company had a trading volume of 21,825,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,950,875. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 5.04. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 14.91, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $51.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.95 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 284.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 11.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 17.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 7.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 80.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

