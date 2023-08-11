Compound (COMP) Price Down 3.8% This Week

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $55.72 or 0.00189416 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $434.32 million and approximately $40.88 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00050075 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00028428 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00020316 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003375 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,795,078 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,795,050.41213462 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 55.30943848 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 387 active market(s) with $50,169,321.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

