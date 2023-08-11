Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,770 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.7% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.93.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $301.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,586,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,485,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.54. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $223,844.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,494,328.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,494,328.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,388 shares of company stock worth $10,155,305. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.