Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Conformis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of CFMS opened at $2.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 5.07. Conformis has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $9.43.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 million. Conformis had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a negative return on equity of 86.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Conformis will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFMS. UBS Group AG increased its position in Conformis by 24.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 22,911 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Conformis during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Conformis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Conformis by 4.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,763,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 188,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Conformis during the second quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal PS, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

