CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

CONMED has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CONMED to earn $4.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

CONMED Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNMD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.92. 195,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,034. CONMED has a 52 week low of $71.09 and a 52 week high of $138.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.98. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. CONMED had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $317.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CNMD. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CONMED from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. CL King began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Insider Activity at CONMED

In related news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CONMED news, Director Brian Concannon sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total transaction of $104,756.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,308.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $136,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,868. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONMED

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CONMED by 5.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in CONMED during the second quarter worth $1,990,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED during the second quarter worth $235,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in CONMED by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,247,000 after buying an additional 33,781 shares in the last quarter.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

