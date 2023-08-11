Contrasting IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) & ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB)

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) and ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for IonQ and ARB IOT Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get IonQ alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IonQ 0 3 2 0 2.40 ARB IOT Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

IonQ presently has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential downside of 38.32%. ARB IOT Group has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 266.97%. Given ARB IOT Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ARB IOT Group is more favorable than IonQ.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

40.1% of IonQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of IonQ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares IonQ and ARB IOT Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IonQ -531.99% -15.32% -14.56% ARB IOT Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IonQ and ARB IOT Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IonQ $13.46 million 211.81 -$48.51 million ($0.36) -39.40 ARB IOT Group $27.99 million 2.04 N/A N/A N/A

ARB IOT Group has higher revenue and earnings than IonQ.

Summary

ARB IOT Group beats IonQ on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IonQ

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

About ARB IOT Group

(Get Free Report)

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services. It also offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors. In addition, the company offers IoT smart agriculture solutions, such as supply, installation, commissioning, and testing of smart hydroponic system; IoT system development solutions, including procure, supply, and deliver industrial building systems for construction projects; and IoT gadget distribution solutions, such as mobile gadget accessories, as well as provides shipping tracking and status updates, customer care line, online chat support, digital marketing, pre-installation, and warranty services. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. ARB IOT Group Limited operates as a subsidiary of ARB IOT Limited

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.