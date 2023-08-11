ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 300 ($3.83) to GBX 310 ($3.96) in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded ConvaTec Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.71) to GBX 320 ($4.09) in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 220 ($2.81) to GBX 225 ($2.88) in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded ConvaTec Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $281.00.

Shares of CNVVY stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.0561 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

