Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $22.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

CRBP traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $6.38. The company had a trading volume of 19,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,767. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.52. The company has a market cap of $28.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $13.17.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.09) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -12.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 911,491 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 101,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 38,304 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 448,002 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $73,000. 16.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.

