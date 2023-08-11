Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Receives $24.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRBG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 10,981,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $180,199,982.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 415,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,941,967.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 1,788.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 95,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 90,721 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,961,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,303,000 after acquiring an additional 770,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 726,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after acquiring an additional 376,207 shares during the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRBG opened at $18.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion and a PE ratio of 5.63. Corebridge Financial has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 21.70% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

