CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Director Sells $41,360.00 in Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) Director John R. Prann, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $41,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,827.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CoreCivic Price Performance

CXW stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.49. 800,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,327. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.94. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $463.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.46 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreCivic

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 5.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 676,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 34,496 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter worth $566,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,806,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CoreCivic by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,084,000 after buying an additional 42,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 7.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

CXW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

