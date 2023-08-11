CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Director Sells $41,360.00 in Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) Director John R. Prann, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $41,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,827.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
CoreCivic Price Performance
CXW stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.49. 800,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,327. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.94. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $463.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.46 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreCivic
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CXW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CoreCivic
CoreCivic Company Profile
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CoreCivic
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- How to Invest in Esports
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.