Coury Firm Asset Management LLC Invests $405,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Coury Firm Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.6% of Coury Firm Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,289,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,129,498. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.38. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

