Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Receives $25.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.89.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $604,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 947,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,595,000 after purchasing an additional 76,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

CUZ stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $30.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 129.29%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

