Credit Suisse Group Boosts Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target to $33.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Grocery Outlet stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.34. 1,436,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,087. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average is $29.73.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $965.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.49 million. Analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $66,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,284. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Grocery Outlet news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 106,612 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $3,216,484.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,200.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $66,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $778,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,795 shares of company stock valued at $5,836,895. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,269.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Articles

