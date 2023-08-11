Creditcoin (CTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $25.60 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $51.43 million and approximately $25.60 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000707 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003400 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000580 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006159 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 247,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

