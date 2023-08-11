Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) PT Raised to C$6.50 at National Bank Financial

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.20 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of CWEGF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,198. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.37.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

