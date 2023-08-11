CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Price Target Cut to C$17.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

Shares of CTRRF stock remained flat at $11.72 on Thursday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average is $11.72.

CT REIT is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

