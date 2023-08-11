Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys 123 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $200,000. ACT Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3,316.0% during the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 72,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 70,797 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4,889.2% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 45,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,555,000 after acquiring an additional 44,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 63.4% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $366.24. 48,684,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,477,566. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $369.46 and its 200-day moving average is $338.55. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.