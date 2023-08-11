Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Grows Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises about 1.1% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $17.79. The stock had a trading volume of 13,074,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,894,731. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

