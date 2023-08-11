Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $432,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 117,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 86,975 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.32. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $114.17.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

