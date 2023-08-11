Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $650,000 Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 67.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,376 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,231 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,510 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 158,395 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $74,856,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 45,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $21,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 966,875 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $456,935,000 after purchasing an additional 47,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $4.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $508.17. 2,029,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,576,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $486.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.53.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

