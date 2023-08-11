Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $883,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,519,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,138,551. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.91 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.84. The stock has a market cap of $139.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

