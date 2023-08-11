Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Purchases 207 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.54. 25,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.80. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $70.42 and a 12-month high of $91.98.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

