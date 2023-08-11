Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Reduces Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $431.05. 733,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $429.10 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $450.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.66 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.87 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.75.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

