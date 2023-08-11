Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 462 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,578 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll acquired 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.23.

WBA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.35. 4,464,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,758,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.97. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

