Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Trims Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. HEICO accounts for about 2.2% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $7,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 4.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,002,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 4.6% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in HEICO by 9.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HEI traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.64. The stock had a trading volume of 214,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.65. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $138.82 and a twelve month high of $182.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 62.77, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.20.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $687.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.32 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 15.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson purchased 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.83 per share, with a total value of $39,007.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,142.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt bought 781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.98 per share, with a total value of $99,952.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,952.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson bought 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,007.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,142.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,211 shares of company stock valued at $157,944. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HEI shares. Vertical Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on HEICO from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.22.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

