CWS Financial Advisors LLC Buys 307 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $86.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,771,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,156,058. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.01. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

