Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Short Interest Update

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,700 shares, a growth of 139.1% from the July 15th total of 94,400 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cyclo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rafael Holdings, Inc. bought 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,514,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,143,712.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Cyclo Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cyclo Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyclo Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 930,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.48% of Cyclo Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 23.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyclo Therapeutics Stock Performance

CYTH opened at $1.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.75.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,326.78% and a negative return on equity of 452.10%.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.