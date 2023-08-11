DA Davidson Increases Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Price Target to $58.00

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at DA Davidson from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.58% from the company’s previous close.

Knife River Stock Performance

Knife River stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.62. The company had a trading volume of 305,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,817. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.86. Knife River has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $785.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.60 million. Knife River’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Knife River will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Knife River

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Knife River in the second quarter worth $256,508,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Knife River in the second quarter worth about $55,169,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knife River in the second quarter worth about $46,886,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter valued at about $32,233,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter valued at about $25,380,000.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. It mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

