DA Davidson Increases Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Price Target to $58.00

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at DA Davidson from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.58% from the company’s previous close.
Knife River Stock Performance
Knife River stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.62. The company had a trading volume of 305,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,817. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.86. Knife River has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $785.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.60 million. Knife River’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Knife River will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Knife River
Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. It mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.
