Danske Lowers A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) to Sell

Danske cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

AMKBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. DNB Markets cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Handelsbanken assumed coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19,725.00.

OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $9.73 on Monday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $14.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil.

