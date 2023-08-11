Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DDOG. TheStreet raised Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.48.

Get Datadog alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDOG

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.44. 3,173,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,159,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.03. Datadog has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $118.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $7,381,909.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,486 shares in the company, valued at $29,005,093.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $7,381,909.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,005,093.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,070 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $107,353.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 72,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,482.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 707,586 shares of company stock worth $70,143,470 over the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 167.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 493.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 92.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 381.0% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.