DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $142.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on DaVita from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $108.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. DaVita has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $116.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.64.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in DaVita by 73.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 19,228 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in DaVita by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 142,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 40,421 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in DaVita by 156.7% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 13,583 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in DaVita by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

