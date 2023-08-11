Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $398.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $392.00 to $398.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.16.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DE

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $435.07. 1,213,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $328.62 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $412.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.66.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,794,512.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 98,818.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,451,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906,784 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 41,880.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,938 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $1,326,177,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 193.0% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,493,000 after purchasing an additional 616,893 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.