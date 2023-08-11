Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.64.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

DNLI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.10. 548,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,927. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.89. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $38.85.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.99. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 460.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $49,713.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,019,537.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $49,713.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,537.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at $15,649,253.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,332 shares of company stock worth $681,027 in the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 34.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

