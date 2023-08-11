Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Wedbush

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.32) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.22) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.37) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.64.

Shares of DNLI stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,927. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average of $27.89. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.74 and a 52 week high of $38.85.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.99. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.51 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 37.42%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 460.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,120,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $49,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,895.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,120,562.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,332 shares of company stock valued at $681,027 in the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 34.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 157.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

