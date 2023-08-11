Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), reports. Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 220.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter.

Denison Mines Stock Up 5.3 %

DNN traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,190,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,167. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denison Mines

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNN. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 256.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 16,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DNN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark raised Denison Mines to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Stories

