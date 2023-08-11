Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after purchasing an additional 433,105 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 98,968.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,926 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,014,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,729,000 after purchasing an additional 70,613 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,824,000 after purchasing an additional 275,377 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,149 shares during the period. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.48. 333,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $191.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.47.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $2.5089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($49.20) to GBX 3,800 ($48.56) in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($60.32) to GBX 4,440 ($56.74) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.51) to GBX 4,000 ($51.12) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,893.33.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

