Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperformer rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DLR. Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.43.

NYSE DLR opened at $120.76 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $135.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 378.29%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,970 shares of company stock worth $566,424 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,569,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,710,394,000 after acquiring an additional 185,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,131,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,979,148,000 after acquiring an additional 96,038 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 10,020,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,161,000 after purchasing an additional 26,148 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,170,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,925,000 after purchasing an additional 176,565 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 13.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,734,000 after purchasing an additional 715,291 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

