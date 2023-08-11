Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Position Boosted by Team Hewins LLC

Team Hewins LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,321,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 23.5% of Team Hewins LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Team Hewins LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $44,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

DFUV stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.65. The stock had a trading volume of 336,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,015. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.09. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $36.22.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.