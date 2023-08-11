Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Benchmark from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

Shares of DIOD stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.97. The company had a trading volume of 217,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,202. Diodes has a 52-week low of $61.51 and a 52-week high of $97.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.12 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Diodes will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,498,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,498,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $361,810.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,703,895.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,639 shares of company stock valued at $5,086,553. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after buying an additional 22,056 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Diodes by 111.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes by 11.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Diodes by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

