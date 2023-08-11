Docebo (TSE:DCB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Docebo (TSE:DCB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.08, Zacks reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.
Docebo Price Performance
