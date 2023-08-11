DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Shona L. Brown Sells 700 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $60,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,508,134. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
DoorDash Stock Performance
Shares of DASH stock opened at $82.39 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $92.61. The company has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.14.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on DASH. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on DoorDash from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DoorDash from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.73.
DoorDash Company Profile
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.
