DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Shona L. Brown Sells 700 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $60,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,508,134. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $82.39 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $92.61. The company has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.14.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in DoorDash by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 651,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,330,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,412,000 after buying an additional 172,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DASH. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on DoorDash from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DoorDash from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DASH

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.