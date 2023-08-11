Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) PT Lowered to C$28.00

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Dream Unlimited Stock Performance

Shares of DRUNF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.84. 8,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average is $17.12. Dream Unlimited has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $25.73.

About Dream Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

