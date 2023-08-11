DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) CFO Acquires $18,680.44 in Stock

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell acquired 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.18 per share, with a total value of $18,680.44. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,547.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $52.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average is $49.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $61.12.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.87 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 40.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.44%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,859,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,158,000 after acquiring an additional 152,318 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,780,000 after purchasing an additional 99,072 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 17.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,314,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,629,000 after purchasing an additional 496,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in DT Midstream by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,580,000 after buying an additional 59,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 11.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,552,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,473,000 after buying an additional 259,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DTM shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Stories

